ADVERTISING/MARKETING/ PUBLIC RELATIONS

Appointments at Pittard Sullivan, New York: Catherine Mouttet, creative director, iTurf, New York, joins as creative director; Chris Van Buskirk, senior technologist, Agile Industries, New York, joins as technical director.

Appointments at CableRep Advertising: Jeff Redden, district manager, Ft. Smith, Ark., named GM; Sharon Frazier, general sales manager, Hampton Roads, Va., named VP and GM; Fran Mallace, general sales manager, Phoenix operation, named VP and GM.