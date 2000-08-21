ADVERTISING/MARKETING/ PUBLIC RELATIONS

Jimmy Siegel, senior VP and senior creative director, BBDO, New York, named executive VP/executive creative director.

Kerri Kleiner, account executive, KBIG(FM) and KLAC(AM) Los Angeles, joins RPMC, Los Angeles, as manager, business development.

Joseph Klasner, director of new business development, Millennium Sales & Marketing, New York, named New York sales manager, American blue team.