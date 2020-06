ADVERTISING/MARKETING/ PUBLIC RELATIONS

Marge Casey, VP/media director, NCI Advertising, New York, named senior VP/media director.

Michelle Kirkwood, director, media relations, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, Vienna, Va., joins Goodman Media International Inc., Alexandria, Va., as account director.

Robyn Fisher, controller, MediaAmerica Inc., New York, named VP, controller.

Appointments at Millennium Sales & Marketing: Cindy Taylor, sales manager, Atlanta, named VP/sales manager, Senators team, Atlanta; Dennis Silverman, senior account executive, New York, named VP/sales manager, New York; Dereck Messana, sales manager, Los Angeles, also named VP, Los Angeles; Bill O'Shea, general manager, Washington, D.C., also named VP.