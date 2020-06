ADVERTISING/MARKETING/ PUBLIC RELATIONS

Appointments at Bozell, New York: Lillian Kennedy, senior partner and media manager, named managing partner and media director; John J. Grogan, president and CEO, Interactive Marketing Communications Inc., Stamford, Conn., joins as senior partner in charge.

Victor Mazzeo, VP and creative director, Bates Worldwide, New York, named executive creative director, 141 Integrated Communications North America.

Chris Kager, executive VP, Columbia TriStar Television Advertising Sales, New York, joins Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp., New York, as president, national advertising sales.

Joe Evans, account executive, Millennium Sales & Marketing, Charlotte, N.C., named sales manager, Miami.