ADVERTISING/MARKEING/ PUBLIC RELATIONS

Appointments at Millennium Sales & Marketing: Lorri Price, account executive, Dallas, named VP/sales manager, Voyagers team, there; Michael Lawless, Governors team manager, New York, named VP and sales manager, there; James Tremblay, sales manager, New York, named VP/sales manager, blue team, there.

Appointments at 2g Studios, Santa Monica, Calif.: Robert Fisher, senior art director, Geffen Records, Los Angeles, joins as creative director; Diana Fisher, marketing director, marketing communications division, Hamagami/Carroll & Associates, Los Angeles, joins as director of marketing and new-business development.

Appointments at Continental Television Sales: Andy Stredde, account executive, Chicago, named sales manager, San Francisco; Annette Cannaday, manager, Dallas office, named sales manager, Rangers team, there; Juleann Pasqualini, manager, Stars team, Dallas, named VP, sales manager, there.