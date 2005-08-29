Advertisers Sign Up For Digital ID

The Associaton of National Advertisers and American Association of Advertising Agencies say that more than 300 advertisers have committed to using the AD-ID digital code, up from about 100 at this time last year.

The associations are in the third year of an effort to get companies to use the 12-digit ID system. The ID is like a UPC code for TV, radio, online, and print ads that helps track the ads from delivery through billing.

Historically agencies and advertisers have been using various codes, like the early railroads that used incompatible gauge rails. ANA/AAAA is hoping to get everyone on the same track.

The Big Four networks have all agreed to imbed the code, which advertisers hope will give them a better handle on the effectiveness of their ad dollars.

Companies signed on include Procter & Gamble, Sears, Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi, and Nestlé, as well as cable nets HBO and Discovery.

