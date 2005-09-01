Advertisers Respond To CARU Concerns

The Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) of the Better Business Bureau has been busy this week.

CARU says three TV advertisers have agreed to rethink, modify or discontinue ads that CARU says violated industry self-regs on advertising to kids.

Jakks-Pacific agreed to pull an ad on Nickelodeon for its Fly Wheels toy that made a claim--"World's Fastest Wheels"--that it could not substantiate. There is a tougher hyperbole bar for ads targeted to kids, who often can't separate hype from fact. Jakks committed to working with CARU on future ads.

Meanwhile, Kellogg agreed to "keep in mind" CARU concerns with an ad for its Fruit Twistables that did not have an audio advisory that no purchase was necessary to participate in a sweepstakes promotion. It pointed out the ad had ended its flight and did contain a graphic super that no purchase was necessary.

And, finally, Stokely-Van Camp will modify TV and print ads for Gatorade that CARU said suggest the drink will make them better athletes or more popular and is better than drinking tomato juice (the ad featured athletes drinking tomato juice, punch and cappuccino, with the tag line “When the pros aren’t drinking Gatorade, it just seems wrong.”)