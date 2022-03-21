Advertisers Increasingly Cut Russia Media Spend

The Association of National Advertisers says its members are increasingly cutting off business with Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.



According to a survey conducted March 14, 71% of respondents that had been spending on media in Russia reported they are either suspending that business or cutting their media spend there. That‘s more than double the 31% who said they were doing so in a survey conducted not long after the Feb. 24 launch of the war.



And it is more than just spending. According to the survey, 64% said they are “ceasing or scaling back operations,” also more than double the 31% who said they were doing so in the previous survey.



In the February survey, half said they were supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. In the March survey, 78.5% said they were doing so. Half the respondents said they had voice public support for Ukraine, compared to 42% in the earlier survey.



“As the war in Ukraine continues to intensify, it’s clear that the resolve among the marketing community to band together to protest this inhumane invasion is stronger than ever,” ANA CEO Bob Liodice said. “Every day marketers are not only voicing their concern, but also taking direct action by radically altering their presence in Russia. The ANA urges them to continue their humanitarian efforts in showing their support for the people of Ukraine.” ■