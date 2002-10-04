Advertiser-friendly move

WorldLink Partners, WENA Productions and Mansfield Television Distribution Co.

are targeting the 43 million Americans who relocate each year and the

advertisers that want to reach them.

America's Moving to ., a syndicated weekly, will premiere in January 2003

with Ryland Homes as its presenting sponsor. Mark Atkinson, president and

founder of WENA, and Kathleen Ray will host the program.

Each week, the show will focus on a different destination and look at

lifestyle factors including recreation, real estate, schools, shopping and

healthcare. The program also will include interviews with local celebrities,

politicians and businesspeople.

WorldLink will sell spots in the program, but it also plans to create

"alternative marketing opportunities" for advertisers in each show, including

Internet tie-ins and product placement.

WENA will produce 18 original episodes, which will be distributed to stations

by Mansfield.