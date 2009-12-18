ADverse: Xfinity and Beyond—A Guide to Comcast's New "TV Everywhere" Service

Last week Comcast unveiled Fancast Xfinity TV, the nation's first "TV Everywhere" service, which aims to preserve the cable business model by enabling cable subscribers to access premium programming online by "authenticating" that they are indeed cable subscribers. The big push behind Fancast Xfinity TV (which replaces the OnDemand Online trial service) raises questions about Comcast's plans for Hulu, the ad-supported online video service backed by NBC Universal, News Corp. and Disney, now that Comcast has a deal to acquire a majority stake in NBCU. For now, here's our thumbnail guide to the new service:

