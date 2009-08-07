ADverse: Upfront (Under) Wraps

The curtain is finally drawn on the tumultuous broadcast primetime upfront of 2009 and the range of final dollar estimates–based largely on hearsay and back-of-the-envelope calculations rather than network guidance–is as wide as a barn door.

With the networks keeping mum, agencies are putting the figure anywhere between a 10% to 12% drop from last year’s $9.2 billion, which leaves the upfront finishing around the $8 billion mark. Other estimates are more aggressive about the decline, with MediaWeek suggesting a tally of $7.2 billion and The New York Times estimating $7.8 billion. Whatever happens in scatter, the missing billion dollars will no doubt affect forward planning inside major media conglomerates looking to reconfigure the network model.

Click here for the full story at ADverse.