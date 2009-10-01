ADverse: Analysts, Cable Execs Say Comcast/NBC Universal Deal Makes Perfect Sense

Investors appear to be giving the cold shoulder to a potential tie-up between Comcast and NBC Universal. Comcast’s stock at midday was

trading down 7.5% at $14.86, against a wider market fall.

Still at least some cable executives think if Comcast does turn talk

into an official bid for NBC Universal it could be the steal of the

century, even at the $35 billion price tag that has been rumored.

One highly placed cable executive observed, “The deal makes all the

sense in the world. Look at Disney. Comparatively it would be a

bargain; a win-win. The answer to the question of whether it’s content

or distribution is, that it’s both.” Comcast made an unsuccessful $66

billion bid for Disney five years ago.

