Adventure is a go

Tribune Entertainment and Fireworks Entertainment have cleared new action hour The Ultimate Adventure Company in more than 60 percent of the country and

declared it a firm go.

Tribune had been considering several new hour weekly series, including

SPQR, a gladiator-action series.

The Ultimate Adventure Company chronicles the exploits of Judson Cross,

an adventure seeker based in the Florida Keys and surrounded by a team of "young

renegades."

The show has been sold in 59 markets, including Tribune's 22 owned

stations.

The series is from producer Gale Ann Hurd (Terminator, Aliens)

and writer Steven DeSouza (Die Hard).