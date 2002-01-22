Adventure is a go
Tribune Entertainment and Fireworks Entertainment have cleared new action hour The Ultimate Adventure Company in more than 60 percent of the country and
declared it a firm go.
Tribune had been considering several new hour weekly series, including
SPQR, a gladiator-action series.
The Ultimate Adventure Company chronicles the exploits of Judson Cross,
an adventure seeker based in the Florida Keys and surrounded by a team of "young
renegades."
The show has been sold in 59 markets, including Tribune's 22 owned
stations.
The series is from producer Gale Ann Hurd (Terminator, Aliens)
and writer Steven DeSouza (Die Hard).
