Advancing the ball

Somehow, we think TV news, with all the brainpower at its disposal, could cover the Elián González story without hanging on every word of the child as though he were a Delphic oracle and not a confused 6-year-old. This child is being manipulated in one of the most public political football games since Hyannisport. Turning him into a journalistic football as well does not advance the story. Perhaps the perfect climax would be an Elián interview with Leonardo DiCaprio, with background vocals by Gloria Estefan. We'd say more on this sad subject, only we've seen and heard too much about it as it is. Or could you tell?