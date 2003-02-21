Advanced loses spectrum-reclamation bid

The Federal Communications Commission Friday dismissed Advanced

Communications' year-old petition to reopen its spectrum-allocation case.

The commission ruled that new evidence submitted by Advanced "is nothing more

than another attempt to reargue issues presented in numerous prior court

proceedings."

The evidence -- affidavits signed by former commissioners James Quello and

Andrew Barrett -- contends that "at least one" of three commissioners who voted to

strip Advanced of direct-broadcast satellite spectrum in 1995 admitted to voting for reclamation simply

to generate federal revenue from a subsequent auction.

Advanced said that motivation makes the decision illegal.

Quello and Barrett both voted against reclaiming Advanced's spectrum, which

is now held by EchoStar Communications Corp.