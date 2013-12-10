Advanced Ad: Consistency is Key to Interactive Ads' Success

New York--The success of interactive advertising will be largely determined by how comfortable consumers are with participating, according to a panel at B&C and Multichannel News' Advanced Advertising event Tuesday at New York's Roosevelt Hotel.

"Interactivity on television is a push, you're pushing that out. Your audience is not expecting this. Your audience quite frankly might not want this. It’s just happening," said panelist Adam Lowy, general manager, interactive & advanced TV, Dish. "How do I work with that? How do I get in the mindset of the viewer where I can have them interact with that product? Whether it's messaging, it's the timing, frequency."

Panelists stressed that the first time someone sees an interactive advertisement, they aren't sure what to do. It isn't until after being exposed to it a few times that they begin to interact.

Though Lowy agreed about frequency being important, fellow panelist Neerav Shah, VP and general manager, multiscreen infrastructure, Arris, saw second screen devices as the way to create that interactivity in advertising.

"If I'm sitting there watching TV with my family, I don't want to take that screen away from whatever they're watching and divert it to another experience," said Shah.

David Kline, COO, Ensequence, disagreed about the importance of second screen advertising currently. "I'm not discounting that, but I am discounting it today. If you're an advertiser and you want to reach a lot of people, you're not going to reach them on the second screen, at least today. I think that's going to change over time, but today you're going to reach them on traditional distribution."

Kline later added, "The more this is out there, the more people will get comfortable with it. There's no magic to it. It's getting it in front of people and letting them see it enough to interact. And they will."