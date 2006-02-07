Adult Swim Teams With Burger King

Hold the pickles, hold the 12 oz. Mouse.

Adult Swim and Burger King are teaming up on a “Have it Your Way” sweepstakes in which one winner will get to program the late-night cartoon block for a night.

From Feb. 27 through March 11, spots will prompt viewers to tune in on Sunday March 5 and Sunday March 12, when the network will provide a call-in number for entries.

The winner’s chosen night of programming will run during the second quarter in a one-night special sponsored by Burger King. The winner will also receive either a viewing party or a trip to Atlanta to tour Adult Swim’s production studios.

Burger King and Turner-owned Adult Swim, the male-skewing late-night block on Cartoon Network with shows like The Oblongs, Robot Chicken, and 12 oz. Mouse, will promote the sweepstakes through co-branded tune-ins on TV and on an online sub-site of Adultswim.com.

Burger King will also sponsor the winner’s night of programming. The two paired on a similar sweepstakes last year.