Adult Swim Sets Live Music, Comedy Shows

Turner's Adult Swim is launching a live summer event series at New York's Santos Party House.

The events will feature live music and comedy performances, with the lineup selected and hosted by Adult Swim talent.

Adult Swim isn't the first network to develop a semi-regular live event show. Comedy Central partnered with New York club Crash Mansion for Comedy Central at Crash Mansion, which features network talent and up and coming comics. Both Adult Swim and Comedy Central have a strong following with young male viewers, who are also that targets for the live events.

Adult Swim Presents will be held every other Thursday at Santos Party House through August 20.

The current lineup is below:

June 11 - Andrew W.K.

Opening sets by: Cherie Lily, Aleister X, Bad Brilliance & Natalie Portman's Shaved Head

June 25 - Jon Glaser (Delocated!)

With The Woggles, Cheeseburger, A.C. Newman and masked burlesque dancers, The Pontani Sisters

July 9 - Brendon Small (Metalocalypse)

With Paul Green's School of Rock

July 30 - Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! )

With DJ Douggpound, Gildon Works, The Party Animals and Beat Jams

August 6 - Dave Willis (Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Squidbillies)

With special guests

August 20 - Christy Karacas (Superjail!)

Featuring a night of local New York bands

*Line-up subject to change