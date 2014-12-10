Adult Swim Renews 'Jesus,' 'Tyson' and 'Pickles'

Adult Swim has renewed three series including the controversial Black Jesus.

Also picked up for second seasons are the animated series Mike Tyson Mysteries and Mr. Pickles.

Black Jesus, a live action show, was created by Aaron McGruder and Mike Clattenburg, and is built around a Compton, Calif. Jesus and his do-gooder followers. The show drew some protests but has ranked No. 1 in its time period in young adult and male demos.

Adult Swim, part of Time Warner's Turner Broadcasting, is the leader in young demos. Earlier this year, the network expanded, starting its late night programming schedule at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., following Cartoon Network's kids shows. The three series were part of the network's increased emphasis on original programming.