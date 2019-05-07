Adult Swim Orders Series From Poehler’s Production Company

Adult Swim hard ordered the live-action quarter-hour comedy Three Busy Debras from Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions.

The series is created and written by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari and Alyssa Stonoha, who also star and executive produce.

The network said show follows the day-to-day lives of three ‘deranged housewives--all named Debra--who live in affluent Lemoncurd, Conn.

Production is expected to begin later this year.

Also executive producing are Poehler, Kim Lessing and director Anna Dokoza.