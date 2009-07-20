Adult Swim Lands Coke Zero as Mobile Web Site Sponsor

When Adult Swim launches its first mobile Web site Monday, it will be with the help of Coke Zero. The brand is sponsoring the launch of the site with a fully-integrated custom campaign that will run until the end of the year.

Adult Swim’s mobile site will include content and full episodes of originals like Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, and Tim & Eric. It will host trailers for new network iPhone games, ringtones, and wallpapers. Beginning in early August, Adult Swim will preview shows online before they air on the linear channel. Coke Zero branding will be featured in the online premieres.

Coke Zero gets placement on the site’s homepage as well as specific show roadblocks, co-branded banners, and pre-rolls. The deal was secured by Coke and Turner Sports and Entertainment Digital Ad Sales division. Coke Zero’s sponsorship will also run across other Turner-operated sites like NBA.com, Yahoo! NBA and Yahoo! Golf, and The Smoking Gun.