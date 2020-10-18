Adult Swim Festival Goes Virtual On YouTube Channel

Because it remains part of the real world, the Adult Swim Festival will take place as a virtual event this year on the AT&T network’s YouTube channel on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

The festival will feature musical performances and online meet and greets with the people who create popular Adult Swim shows. And there will be exclusive festival merch available, including face masks and water bottles..

The early lineup of musical performers include Robyn Presents Club Domo and Mastadon.

Talent from Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show will appear online

There will be a world exclusive premiere of Run the Jewels’ X Cyberpunk 2077 music video.

And there will be sponsors, including Pringles, Miracle Seltzer, Wrangler and Wendy’s.

Pringles will be flavor stacking chips with Nick Gibbons of As Seen on Adult Swim and offering fans a chance to win Rick and Morty Pringles; Wrangler will be offering Rick and Morty merchandise based on the Season 4 finale and Wendy’s will be giving away prizes will touting its new breakfast lineup.