Ads Boost Discovery Communications’ Revenue in Q3

Discovery Communications Holding saw advertising revenue growth for both its U.S. and international networks in the third quarter.

Discovery -- which owns nonfiction networks such as Discovery Channel, TLC and Animal Planet -- saw consolidated third-quarter revenue increase 6% to $745 million on a 9% rise in advertising revenue while distribution revenue was flat. Operating cash flow increased 13% to $231 million and operating income dropped 13% to $152 million.

Revenue generated from U.S. networks increased 3% to $475 million on advertising-revenue growth of 19% partially offset by the exclusion of revenue from Travel Channel, which was divested in May. Operating cash flow from the segment was up 5% to $195 million.

The international networks generated $259 million in revenue, 11% higher than a year ago, on a 19% gain in advertising and 6% rise in distribution revenue, as well as favorable foreign-exchange rates. Operating cash flow increased 8% to $41 million.

Discovery Communications is a subsidiary of Discovery Holding.