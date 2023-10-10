Adrienne Roark of CBS Elected to Broadcasters Foundation Board

Adrienne Roark, president of content development and integration at CBS News, CBS Stations and CBS Media Ventures, has been elected to the Broadcasters Foundation of America board. She was voted in at the foundation’s board of directors meeting in New York.

The Broadcasters Foundation distributes cash to members of the broadcast community who have lost their livelihood due to a catastrophic event, disease or unforeseen tragedy.

“We are excited to welcome Adrienne to our board of directors,” Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation, said. “Having another accomplished executive join our board is important as we extend awareness of our charitable mission to everyone in broadcasting. The Broadcasters Foundation is committed to communicating our charitable mission to everyone in television and radio through our very accomplished board of directors. Their efforts within their organizations enable us to help as many people as possible. Adrienne is clearly a leader who believes in that responsibility.”

There are 36 board members and the chair is Scott Herman, CEO of SHH Media Management. Philip Lombardo of Citadel Communications is chairman emeritus.

“I’m looking forward to working with Tim and the board to find ways to bring help to more broadcasters who qualify,” said Roark. “The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity devoted exclusively to helping broadcasters in acute need. Joining the Board is one way I can give back to this industry and support colleagues who need it most.”

Roark took a corporate position at CBS News and Stations in 2021 and was promoted last week.

Over its more than 70 years of existence, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid.