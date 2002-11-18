Adoption gets a second season
Hallmark Channel renewed original series Adoption for a second season.
Hallmark is auditioning hosts for the next batch of 13 one-hour episodes.
Each hour tells the stories of two adoptions.
Actress Melissa Gilbert hosted the premiere special, but the rest of the
first season did not have a host.
Adoption's new season will kick off in May.
