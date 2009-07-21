Adobe Continues Open-Source Push

Adobe is following through on plans announced at NAB to make it easier for content companies to create video players based on the company’s Flash technology and better monetize their Web content, an initiative called Strobe.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company Tuesday unveiled the Open Source Media Framework (OSMF), the open-source part of the broader Strobe project, which also aims to extend Flash technology to consumer electronics devices like TVs. OSMF is designed to let Web developers easily create Flash-based players that have standard features such as playback controls, video navigation, buffering and dynamic streaming. It also allows the use of software plug-ins from third-party firms for advertising, reporting metrics and content delivery.

“We’re working closely with analytics providers, and enabling them to build plug-ins that fit with our media framework,” says Jen Taylor, Adobe’s director of product management for Flash.

In that vein, OSMF includes an Application Programming Interface (API) for partners to build plug-ins for value-added services. Adobe has already announced that it is working with content delivery network Akamai to help promote its open-source software.

Adobe has also released another open-source software tool, the Text Layout Framework (TLF), which is designed to help developers bring sophisticated typography capabilities to Web applications. TLF is already being used by the Websites of newspapers The New York Times and The Boston Globe.