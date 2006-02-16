Adminstration Seeks Emergency Broadcasting Funds

The administration wants to boost its broadcasts into Iran.

Less than two weeks after cutting funding for various English language services to Europe to make room for expanding Middle East TV channel Alhurra from 16 to 24 hours, adding customized local news content (as some legislators had suggested in a hearing on the service), and stepping up broadcasts to Iran, Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice has asked Congress for $75 million in emergency funds, including for more broadcasts into Iran.

BBG's Middle East Broadcasting service and Voice of America are considered weapons in the war on terrorism. In fact, while some non terror-related language services under BBG got the knife, or even the outright axe, the Middle East services are already getting a 13% increase at a time of budget cuts across the board elsewhere.