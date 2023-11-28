Adman Steven Wolfe Pereira Named TelevisaUnivision’s Chief Client Officer

TelevisaUnivision said it appointed Steven Wolfe Pereira chief client officer of its U.S. advertising sales and marketing unit, a new position at the company.

Wolfe Pereira, a veteran advertising executive, was most recently with 3Pas Studios, a multiplatform entertainment company he co-founded.

In his new role, Wolfe Pereira will report to Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising at TelevisaUnivision, and aim to get more brands to engage with Hispanic consumers through authentic language.

“Steven lives and breathes the passion of the Hispanic community and his proven track record of impact across the industry is palpable,” Speciale said. “As chief client officer, Steven will be a champion for helping clients discover new ways to maximize business results by leveraging the growth potential of Hispanic consumers.”

Speciale noted that the universe of advertisers who continue to neglect Spanish-language advertising is staggering. “While we’re so proud to have welcomed over 200 new brands to TelevisaUnivision over the last few years, our audience deserves more of advertisers’ support,“ she said. “We are relentless in our pursuit to capture our fair share of the marketplace in the years ahead, and having Steven carry the flag of this mission will be extremely valuable.”

Wolfe Pareira began his career in finance and has served as chief marketing officer for Datalogix/Oracle Data Cloud, Neustar and Quantcast. He also held positions at Publicis Groupe, Univision and Akamai Technologies.

“The growth engine of the U.S. is the Hispanic consumer — every brand, every company and every industry needs Latinos to grow and prosper,” Wolfe Periera said. “TelevisaUnivision has built all the tools necessary for clients to win with Latinos and while I applaud the many brands who have embraced our community through dedicated marketing strategies, the advertising marketplace as a whole is still vastly behind. It’s time to wake the rest of the industry up to the fact that there is a massive opportunity being left on the table when it comes to connecting with Latinos in Spanish.”