Adman Deutsch to host CNBC specials
Advertising executive Donny Deutsch is joining CNBC to host a series of
hour-long specials.
Deutsch, chairman and CEO of Deutsch Inc., will host six specials beginning
with his debut program Sept. 1. His specials will likely focus on marketing,
media and advertising.
If it goes well, Deutsch could get his own CNBC show. The network plans to
let Deutsch develop a pilot for a regular program, and he will serve as a
commentator on other CNBC shows.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.