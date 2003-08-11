Adman Deutsch to host CNBC specials

Advertising executive Donny Deutsch is joining CNBC to host a series of

hour-long specials.

Deutsch, chairman and CEO of Deutsch Inc., will host six specials beginning

with his debut program Sept. 1. His specials will likely focus on marketing,

media and advertising.

If it goes well, Deutsch could get his own CNBC show. The network plans to

let Deutsch develop a pilot for a regular program, and he will serve as a

commentator on other CNBC shows.