Adlink's Oster Gets Stripe

Rick Oster, vice president and general manager of Adlink, has been named executive VP/GM. He will continue to oversee the sales team, but with a few more VPs reporting to him.

Oster's boss, Adlink President Bob McCauly is giving him props for helping drive over $44 million in sales growth over the past two years, which just happens to coincide with his tenure at the company.

Adlink, a joint venture of MSOs Adelphia, Time Warner Charter and Cox, reps ad time in 44 national cable nets, including ESPN, MTV, Lifetime, TNT, CNN, Comedy Central, A&E, Discovery and USA, for the L.A. area.

Oster hasn't wasted any time making his mark. He joined Adlink in September 2002 as local sales manager and was named VP and GM in 2003. Before joining the company, he was local/national sales manager at KTTV/KCOP.