Adlink books `Laugh Riots' sponsors

Adlink, the Los Angeles interconnect, has announced the five advertisers

inked as major sponsors of the fifth annual "Laugh Riots" competition for

standup comedians, staged in association with Comedy Central.

General Motors Corp.'s Pontiac, SBC Communications Inc., Miller Brewing Co.'s Miller Genuine Draft, Flamingo Las Vegas and Carl's Jr. are

the sponsors, according to Monica Lagos, Adlink project manager, promotional

marketing.

Since 2001, the event has generated more than $4 million in local sales for

Adlink.

This spring, Laugh Riots expands to eight markets with the addition of

Austin, Texas.

The sponsors will be featured in "hundreds" of promo

spots, on Comedy's Web site (www.comedycentral.com

) and on-site signage at the various competition events, from this spring's

semifinals (in Boston, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Austin

and Los Angeles) to the finals in Los Angeles June 28.

In the past, the finals were held in the fall.

The winner will get $10,000 cash and will appear on the special Laugh Riots

edition of Comedy's Premium Blend.