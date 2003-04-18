Adlink books `Laugh Riots' sponsors
Adlink, the Los Angeles interconnect, has announced the five advertisers
inked as major sponsors of the fifth annual "Laugh Riots" competition for
standup comedians, staged in association with Comedy Central.
General Motors Corp.'s Pontiac, SBC Communications Inc., Miller Brewing Co.'s Miller Genuine Draft, Flamingo Las Vegas and Carl's Jr. are
the sponsors, according to Monica Lagos, Adlink project manager, promotional
marketing.
Since 2001, the event has generated more than $4 million in local sales for
Adlink.
This spring, Laugh Riots expands to eight markets with the addition of
Austin, Texas.
The sponsors will be featured in "hundreds" of promo
spots, on Comedy's Web site (www.comedycentral.com
) and on-site signage at the various competition events, from this spring's
semifinals (in Boston, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Austin
and Los Angeles) to the finals in Los Angeles June 28.
In the past, the finals were held in the fall.
The winner will get $10,000 cash and will appear on the special Laugh Riots
edition of Comedy's Premium Blend.
