Adlink Adds Women's Nets

Adlink, the Los Angeles cable ad interconnect, has added women-targeted cable and satellite programming networks Oxygen, Hallmark Channel and Lifetime Television to its stable.

The company points to a J.D. Power and Associates study saying that women influence the buying decisions for more than 85% of goods and services.

Adlink places local spots in 44 national cable nets that reach over 3 million households in the nation's number-two market.

The company, which is jointly owned by top cable MSOs Adelphia, Time Warner, Comcast, Charter and Cox, reps for over 400 ad clients, including GM, McDonald's, Coors and Disney.

