Adelstein's the one

After weeks of speculation, Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) last week recommended that the White House nominate his legislative counsel, Jonathan Adelstein, to the remaining seat on the FCC.

At press time, the White House had received the recommendation but had not officially nominated Adelstein, although neither the White House nor any members of the Senate are expected to object.

Adelstein, a Democrat, would take the seat last held by Gloria Tristani. That term expires in June 2003. He beats out a long list of candidates felled by strong opposition from various camps.

They include: Andrew Levin, aide to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.); Montana Public Service Commissioner Bob Rowe; Former Gore staffer Kathleen Wallman; Former FCC staffer Catherine Sandoval; and Joe Garcia, executive director of the Cuban- American National Foundation.

Adelstein has worked in the Senate for 14 years, the last six with Daschle, and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Stanford in 1985 and 1986, respectively. He received another master's degree from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government in 1987.

Adelstein joined the Senate in 1987, working as a legislative assistant for health and human resources to former Sen. Donald Riegle (D-Mich.). He joined Daschle's staff in 1995.