Adelstein wins Senate confirmation

Thursday night, the Senate by unanimous consent confirmed Jonathan Adelstein,

aide to Sen. Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), for the balance of Gloria Tristani's term

at the Federal Communications Commission, which expires June 30, 2003. Tristani left in October 2001 to run for a Senate seat in her home state of

New Mexico (she lost).

Adelstein's confirmation had been held up in a fight between Daschle and

Senate Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) over judicial nominations of President Bush that were

being blocked or rejected by the Democrats. A particular sore spot was the

rejection of Judge Charles Pickering from Lott's home state of Mississippi.

With Adelstein's confirmation, the FCC is at its full complement of five

commissioners.