Adelstein touted for FCC seat

Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) on Thursday recommended the White House nominate his legislative counsel, Jonathan Adelstein, to the remaining seat on the FCC.

The White House has received the recommendation, but has not officially nominated Adelstein, although neither the White House nor any members of the Senate are expected to object to Daschle's pick. Moreover, selections are well vetted with possible opponents before being made public. Adelstein has worked in the Senate for 14 years, the last six with Daschle.

He covers a wide range of issues, including telecommunications. Adelstein received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Stanford University in 1985 and 1986. He received another master's degree from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in 1987.

Adelstein joined the Senate in 1987, working as a legislative assistant for health and human resources to former Sen. Donald Riegle (D-Mich.).

In 1989, he became a professional staff member on the Senate Special Committee on Aging and joined Daschle's staff in 1995. - Paige Albiniak