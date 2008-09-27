Adelstein Says NYC May Test DTV Oct. 28
FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein, speaking at an Advertising Week event sponsored by Promax/BDA and B&C, said New York City broadcasters are considering an Oct. 28 "soft test" of the digital conversion. The FCC has been encouraging cities nationwide to try the tests, in which stations interrupt their analog programming feed to inform viewers that they need to upgrade their equipment.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.