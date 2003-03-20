Adelstein names media adviser
Federal Communications Commission member Jonathan Adelstein has tapped Johanna Mikes, legislative counsel to Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.), as his media adviser.
Before that, she was an attorney at the FCC's Common Carrier Bureau (now Wireline Competition Bureau), and prior to that, she was an associate at law firm Latham & Watkins.
Sarah Whitesell -- who has been interim media adviser since December, when Adelstein took office -- returns to the Media Bureau.
