Adelstein To Miss Norfolk Town Meeting

Turns out Democratic FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein won't be traveling to Norfolk, Va., for a media-issues town meeting Thursday after all.

He had been billed as joining fellow Democrat Michael Copps at a meeting spearheaded by Free Press, among others, where they were to get citizen input on issues such as media concentration and public-interest obligations.

Adelstein and Copps have been pushing for more such meetings before the FCC begins rewriting generally deregulatory ownership rules remanded by a federal appeals court for better justification.

But Adelstein told B&C Wednesday night that Copps will have to fly solo because he has a can't-miss engagement. Adelstein's father, longtime South Dakota Republican Senator Stan Adelstein, is receiving a national award from Planned Parenthood, and the proud son will be in attendance at the ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Washington Thursday night.

The venue will be familiar. Adelstein was in the same hotel Wednesday night for the Radio & Television Correspondents Association dinner.

