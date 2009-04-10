Adelstein Makes Staff Changes at FCC

Democratic FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein has made some staff changes.

Mark Stone, who has been deputy managing director of the FCC, will move over to serve as legal adviser for wireline issues.

Renee Roland Crittendon, legal adviser for spectrum, international and public safety issues, has been named senior legal adviser and chief of staff.

That move was necessitated by the announced departure of Scott Bergmann, senior legal adviser, who is exiting to join CTIA, the Wireless Association.

Adelstein may not be at the commission much longer. The president has indicated his intention to nominate him to head up the Agriculture Department's Rural Utilities Service.