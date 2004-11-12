Adelstein Likely to Get New Term

Democrat Jonathan Adelstein -- a vocal critic of ownership deregulation -- appears to have won a new, five-year term at the Federal Communications Commission.

President Bush Monday is expected to renominate him and ask Congress to include his confirmation in a package of 85 judicial and other federal posts that lawmakers are expected to approve by the end of the week.

Adelstein's future appeared to have been secured through a quid pro quo between Senate Dmocrats and the White House for approval of the judicial and other appointments.

Adelstein’s term expired June 2003, but he is permitted to stay in the post until the current Congress adjourns.

Sen. Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain was pressing the White House to add McCain aide Bill Bailey to the package, too, industry sources said.

Bailey would replace Republican Kathleen Abernathy, whose term expired five months ago. Abernathy can remain in her post until the end of 2005 or until her successor is appointed.

FCC sources dismissed rumors about Bailey replacing her because neither Chairman Michael Powell nor Abernathy had received notice from the White House.

