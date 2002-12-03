Adelstein joins FCC at long last

The Federal Communications Commission finally has a full compliment of

commissioners.

Jonathan Adelstein was sworn in Tuesday, filling a seat vacant since Gloria

Tristani departed for her unsuccessful bid to oust New Mexico Sen. Pete Domenici

in September 2001.

His appointment is expected to break free some decisions currently stalled

for lack of a three-vote majority, including the FCC's revised rules for cable

carriage of digital-TV stations and the affiliates' complaint against network

programming practices.

Adelstein's nomination languished for 10 months due to a beef between his

former boss, Sen. Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), the Senate's top Democrat, and Republican leader Trent

Lott (R-Miss.).

Adelstein served for 15 years as a Senate staffer, the past seven with

Daschle.

Previously, he served Sens. David Pryor (D-Ark.) and Donald Reigle (D-Mich.).

Adelstein, 40, hails from Rapid City, S.D. He and wife Karen have a toddler

son.

His appointment makes the commission a little less predictable.

If Adelstein establishes a voting bloc on controversial issues with fellow

Democrat Michael Copps, he would empower junior Republicans Kathleen Abernathy

and Kevin Martin if either chooses to play the swing vote on issues they decide

important enough to extract concessions from chairman Powell.