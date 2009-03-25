Adelstein Adviser Exiting

Scott Bergmann, senior legal advisor to FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein, is leaving to join CTIA, the wireless association.

That's according to Adelstein, who praised Bergmann for his "considerable expertise, superb judgment, integrity and keen intellect for the past five years." Bergmann advised him on a variety of issues including broadband, universal service, and wireless competition.

Staff moves and shifts are expected as Adelstein prepares to exit the commission. The president has signaled his intention to nominate Adelstein to head up the Rural Utilities Service, the Ag Department's rural telecommunications program that is getting an infusion of $2.5 billion in broadband stimulus money.