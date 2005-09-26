Adelstein Added to Reform Conference

FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein will join fellow Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps as a speaker at Wednesday's media consolidation symposium in Philadelphia, sponsored by the Center for Creative Voices in Media.

The three-hour media reform-movement seminar will address "the threats that media consolidation, as well as the politicization of PBS, pose to free expression and the ability of independent media artists to create and distribute their works."



Other speakers include Common Cause's Chellie Pingree and Media Access Project's Andrew Schwartzman.

They will have a lot to talk about in the wake of the election of Republicans to chairman and vice chairman of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, where Chairman Ken Tomlinson raised activist hackles (and other hackles as well) by actively seeking out conservative programming to counter what he said was the service's leftward tilt.