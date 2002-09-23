Adelphia's founding family indicted

Adelphia Communications Corp. founder John Rigas and two of his sons were indicted Monday on federal securities, wire- and bank-fraud charges.

Rigas and his sons, former chief financial officer Timothy Rigas and former executive vice president of

operations Michael Rigas, were charged with the crimes in July.

The indictment clears the way for a trial.

Adelphia is pursuing its own federal lawsuit against the family.

On Monday, the company stated, "Today's indictments will help to further

distance Adelphia from the wrongful conduct of the Rigas family and help to advance

the company's efforts to recover the assets improperly taken from Adelphia by

the Rigas family and certain associates."

The Rigases are accused of pilfering Adelphia coffers for personal family

projects and stock buys.

John Rigas fired back, saying in his own statement, "The co-borrowing

agreements that this indictment focuses on were legal and entirely proper."

He contended the transactions were, among other things, negotiated by outside

counsel, approved by Adelphia's outside directors and disclosed in public

filings.