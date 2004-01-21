Adelphia Uses BigBand

Adelphia Communications Corp. has deployed BigBand Networks Inc.’s HDTV broadband-multimedia-service router (BMR) in 23 systems across the United States, bringing HDTV services to more than 1.5 million cable subscribers.

According to Doug Ike, Adelphia VP, advanced digital services, the router allows the operator to launch and scale its HD offerings to subscribers. The router is the second BigBand product the MSO has deployed; BigBand VOD Edge has been launched in Los Angeles.

The BMR includes intelligent lineup planning and control of HDTV and SDTV feeds across multiple channels and RateShaping bit-rate adaptation to maximize HD-video quality while expanding channel capacity. It also combines the HD content with associated PSIP (Program and System Information Protocol) data.