Adelphia phone unit defaulting

MSO Adelphia Communications Corp.'s commercial-telephone unit is finally starting to

crumble.

Adelphia Business Solutions said it won't make a scheduled $15.3 million

interest payment it owes on some of its bonds. The interest payment was due

Friday, and the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Adelphia Business will default

if it doesn't make the payment when a 30-day grace period expires March 31.

Adelphia Business started as a subsidiary of its cable-operator parent, but

Adelphia Communications spun it off to shareholders last month. That means if

the telephone company has to file for Chapter 11, it shouldn't dramatically

crunch the cable company.