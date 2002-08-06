Adelphia nominates two to board

Beleaguered Adelphia Communications Corp. wants to add two new members to its

board of directors.

Adelphia chairman and acting CEO Erland Kailbourne Tuesday nominated veteran

cable operator Rod Cornelius and Yale Law School Dean Anthony Kronman to join

the cable company's board, but the nominations must be approved by the

bankruptcy court overseeing the company's Chapter 11 proceedings.

Cornelius was formerly vice chairman of Renaissance Cable and, in 1997,

helped to guide that company's sale to Charter Communications Inc.

Kronman has served as dean at Yale Law School since 1994 and is an expert in

legal ethics.