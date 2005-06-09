Adelphia Launches Music Service

Cable operator Adelphia Communications is getting down with musical downloading, rolling out a new service that will let Adelphia high-speed Internet customers download or stream as many songs as they want from a music library with more than 1.5 million songs. Price: $7.95 a month.

Adelphia says the service, called Adelphia Music, provides CD-quality sound and lets the user purchase songs they want to own permanently and burn to a CD or portable media player.

Adelphia is also launching a second premium subscription service, Adelphia NetPak. Available for $9.95 per month, it includes content from MLB.com (including Gameday audio), games, online printable greeting cards, and access to a free online photo-sharing service. The premium level also has 100 MB of e-mail storage.