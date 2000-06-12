Adelphia gives Motorola more biz

Adelphia Communications has placed an order with Motorola worth $535 million for digital set-tops, cable modems and headend equipment. The contract is the second large Motorola order in a month from Adelphia, which in early May tapped Motorola to provide it with $33 million in HFC transmission gear.

Under the current deal, Adelphia will purchase 1.6 million DCT-2000 and DCT-5000+ digital set-tops, 100 digital headends and 300,000 SURFboard SB4100 cable modems by December 2001. Adelphia began using Motorola [then known as General Instrument] digital set-tops in 1997.