Adelphia Extends Ad System to Palm Beach

Advertising insertion systems continue to gain favor among cable operators. The latest deal calls for Adelphia Communications to use C-Cor technology in Palm Beach, Fla., to create 10 advertising zones with the ability to insert ads in up to 440 channels.

Advertisers can use the channels to send out specific spots to a specific zone of viewers, making it more valuable than the traditional local cable spot that is sent to an entire market. Adelphia is already using the technology in Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, Cleveland, Buffalo and other markets.

In a related deal, Adelphia's Cleveland system will be upgraded to 11 zones and 450 insertion channels thanks to the use of Gigabit Ethernet, or GigE, digital program-insertion technology.